Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

