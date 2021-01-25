Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 32,923 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $15,034,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

CB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

