Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 414,392 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 414,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,815,000. Bally’s accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.36% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:BALY traded up $3.90 on Monday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

