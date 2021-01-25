Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. 458,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,650. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.