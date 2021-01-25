Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.24.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

