Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Pentair worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.