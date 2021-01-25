Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 694,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.13. 350,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

