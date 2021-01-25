Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,037 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.15. 48,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

