Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,430 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.