Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,497 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Waste Management by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.61. 36,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

