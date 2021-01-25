Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,718 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Comerica worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

