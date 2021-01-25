Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,064 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,575. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

