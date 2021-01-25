Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,437 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 111,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,233. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

