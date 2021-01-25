Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 25,305 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.43% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.84. 109,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

