Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 30,178 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,477 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,643. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

