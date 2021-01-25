Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 30,228 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.40% of MGM Growth Properties worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MGP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,629. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

