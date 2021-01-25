Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,882 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 146,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,861. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

