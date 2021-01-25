Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 74,488 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,488 shares during the quarter. Sonos makes up about 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.04% of Sonos worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sonos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 78,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,644. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

