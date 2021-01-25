Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Raymond James worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,400. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

