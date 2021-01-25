Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Trading Down 3.2%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 90,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 178,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

