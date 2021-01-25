Desire 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,191.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Desire has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market cap of $16,324.06 and $13,191.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,794.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.26 or 0.04174519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00426708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.63 or 0.01348118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.00547679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00431300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00275266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023153 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

