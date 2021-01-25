Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $155.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

NYSE TRV opened at $145.84 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 122,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

