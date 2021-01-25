Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.81 ($16.24).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

PSM stock opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.58 and a 200 day moving average of €11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.34 ($16.86).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.