Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

