Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.39. 301,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,393. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

