Dev Protocol Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for $4.64 or 0.00013677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $398,989.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008248 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

