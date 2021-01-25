DeVault Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 63.6% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a market capitalization of $859,083.10 and $6,921.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 383,899,967 coins and its circulating supply is 362,360,909 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.