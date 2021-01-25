dForce USDx (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.25 Million

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $21,204.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,869.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.88 or 0.01337104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00530618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009217 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002282 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

