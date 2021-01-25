dHedge DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.73 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

