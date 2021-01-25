DHT (DHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DHT (NYSE: DHT) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2021 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

1/11/2021 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

1/10/2021 – DHT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a $7.40 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

1/5/2021 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

12/18/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of DHT by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

