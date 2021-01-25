Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.37

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

