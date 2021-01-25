Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.89 ($62.22).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €53.34 ($62.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €51.40 ($60.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.92.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

