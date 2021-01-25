Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.89 ($62.22).

ETR:DLG opened at €53.34 ($62.75) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €51.40 ($60.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

