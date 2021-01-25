Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 20.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

