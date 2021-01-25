Diamond Platform Token Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $2,778.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00006258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

