Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $768.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.92 million and the highest is $806.00 million. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

