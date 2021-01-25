DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $65.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.97 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $237.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $303.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.81 million to $320.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $491.44 million, with estimates ranging from $427.62 million to $557.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

DRH stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.