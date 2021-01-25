DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,809 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 5.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Strs Ohio grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,980.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 93,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

