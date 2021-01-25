DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $14.29 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $519,140.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00324779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003772 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.73 or 0.01547432 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.