DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $14.22 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $592,460.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00324945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.57 or 0.01453183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

