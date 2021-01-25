Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $57.23 on Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $57.23 or 0.00178933 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $51,913.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

DGX is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,662 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

