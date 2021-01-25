DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.44 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $271.20 or 0.00787360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and $97,275.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,299 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

