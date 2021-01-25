Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

