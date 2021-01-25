Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$18.15 during midday trading on Monday. 437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

