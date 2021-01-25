Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/7/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

DFS stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.