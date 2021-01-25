Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

