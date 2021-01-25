Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 11,925 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 366.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for 1.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

