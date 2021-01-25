Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. The St. Joe accounts for 11.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.57% of The St. Joe worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The St. Joe by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

JOE traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. 6,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

