Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 3.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,656. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.