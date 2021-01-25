DMM: Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $15.74 million and $3.34 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,660,493 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

